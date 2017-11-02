Happy days are here again for Barbra Streisand fans. Netflix just dropped this new trailer for Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!, a concert documentary that includes duets with, and appearances by, such special guests as Seth MacFarlane, Jamie Foxx, Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman and Melissa McCarthy.

“The stage is set for the return…of a legend,” begins the trailer, as Streisand, in diaphanous slo-mo, hits the floorboards to Funny Girl‘s “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

The trailer provides glimpses of her famous guests, and at least one change of costume that includes her famously short, banged and brunette ’60s hairstyle.

Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!, a Netflix film, is directed by Jim Gable and Barbra Streisand, produced by Ann Kim and Ned Doyle, with Streisand and Marty Erlichman serving as executive producers. The film is written by Streisand, Jay Landers and Richard Jay-Alexander.

Netflix launches the special globally on Wednesday, November 22, at 12:01 am PST.

Check out the clip above.