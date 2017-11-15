50 Central and Joking Off producer Back Roads Entertainment has hired former BBC Worldwide executive Jonathan Cane as head of development.

In his new role, Cane will oversee the company’s development team of six and be charged with creating and developing original formats specifically tailored for the cable marketplace. He will report directly to Founder and Executive Producer Colby Gaines.

Most recently, Cane served as Vice President of Development for BBC Worldwide Productions where he developed Living with the Enemy for Lifetime among other projects for Discovery, TLC, VH1, MTV, A&E and Red Bull. Before that, he spent five years at FremantleMedia North America, serving as Vice President of Development and managing development for formats such as Married to Medicine (Bravo) and Quit Your Day Job (Oxygen) as well as game shows like Perfect Score (CW) and Idiotest (GSN).

Cane began his career at MTV where he ultimately served as showrunner on several show. He was responsible for Parental Control, Track2 and formatted and oversaw over 60 episodes of the hit series Yo Momma starring Wilmer Valderrama.

“Jonathan is a seasoned developer and format creator who has earned the trust and respect of buyers for nearly two decades,” said Gaines. “Having a talented salesman with a track record like his at our helm is key as we continue to prioritize cable formats.”

“Colby and his team are some of the best content creators and hardest working producers in the business,” added Cane. “I am excited to draft off their energy and develop a robust and diverse string of hits!”

Most recently Back Road premiered both 50 Central (BET), hosted by and starring 50 Cent, and season three of the cult hit Big, Bad, BBQ Brawl (Cooking Channel).