The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War dropped this morning, unveiling a superhero-stuffed look at what Disney calls “An unprecedented cinematic journey 10 years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.” Check it out above (and be sure to stick around for the very end).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Infinity War is billed as the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. In the story, the Avengers and their superhero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin) before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Thanos isn’t your everyday intergalactic despot. Emerging from the cosmic shadows, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment — the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

So, “Evacuate the city. Engage all defenses. And get this man a shield!”

The cast is a who’s who of Marvel-dom (in alphabetical order by first name): Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Benicio del Toro (The Collector), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Paul Bettany (Vision), Paul Rudd (Ant Man), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).

This will be the 19th film in the MCU (Black Panther opens in February) and the third in the Avengers ensemble pics after Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age Of Ultron which grossed $1.5B and $1.4B worldwide, respectively.

Kevin Feige produces Infinity War which begins international rollout on April 25, 2018 before hitting domestic cinemas on May 4.