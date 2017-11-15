Australia voted overwhelmingly today to legalize same-sex marriage after a two-month national postal survey. Hollywood took to Twitter to celebrate the results with congratulatory words while rainbow-hued cheers and confetti erupted from Down Under.
The results were released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics and revealed that a huge 61% of the population voted to allow same-sex marriage while 38% voting against it.
Ellen DeGeneres, who is married to Aussie Portia de Rossi tweeted, “It’s a g’day. Way to go Australia,” while Australian singer-actress Kylie Minogue said, “Love is love, always was love, always will be love.” YouTube star and musician Troye Sivan — also an Aussie — tweeted, “LOVE JUST WON IN AUSTRALIA AND I’M SO PROUD AND EMOTIONAL AND WISH I WAS HOME.”
Others who celebrated on Twitter included members of the LGBTQ community and allies including Dustin Lance Black, Sara Ramrez, Ricky Martin, Billy Eichner, Adam Lambert, Miley Cyrus, Debra Messing and more. Read the tweets below.