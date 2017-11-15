Australia voted overwhelmingly today to legalize same-sex marriage after a two-month national postal survey. Hollywood took to Twitter to celebrate the results with congratulatory words while rainbow-hued cheers and confetti erupted from Down Under.

The results were released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics and revealed that a huge 61% of the population voted to allow same-sex marriage while 38% voting against it.

Ellen DeGeneres, who is married to Aussie Portia de Rossi tweeted, “It’s a g’day. Way to go Australia,” while Australian singer-actress Kylie Minogue said, “Love is love, always was love, always will be love.” YouTube star and musician Troye Sivan — also an Aussie — tweeted, “LOVE JUST WON IN AUSTRALIA AND I’M SO PROUD AND EMOTIONAL AND WISH I WAS HOME.”

Others who celebrated on Twitter included members of the LGBTQ community and allies including Dustin Lance Black, Sara Ramrez, Ricky Martin, Billy Eichner, Adam Lambert, Miley Cyrus, Debra Messing and more. Read the tweets below.

#Australia … 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017

It’s a #YES to marriage equality in #Australia by 61.6% ❤️🧡💛💚💙 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) November 14, 2017

Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2017

Australia just voted an overwhelming YES for #MarriageEquality, what a big and important step towards full equality! Congratulations! 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺🏳️‍🌈 — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) November 14, 2017

YES AUSTRALIA! WELL DONE #SSM! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 14, 2017

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 LOVE JUST WON IN AUSTRALIA AND I’M SO PROUD AND EMOTIONAL AND WISH I WAS HOME 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 — troye sivan (@troyesivan) November 15, 2017

Welp, guess I'll move to Australia now and try to get Nicole Kidman to marry Cate Blanchett. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 15, 2017

Today is a great day for human rights. #Australia says YES to marriage equality. BRAVO! This makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/pCLUOhvD06 — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) November 15, 2017

Australians have spoken. Same sex marriage should be legalized. #MarriageEquality — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) November 14, 2017

Wooohoooo marriage equality in Australia ! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/JRTt9qFpvE — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) November 15, 2017

the Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/FMQ1tDc9yY — sia (@Sia) November 14, 2017

Yes Australia! 🏳️‍🌈 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 14, 2017