First of all, congratulations to the Houston Astros in winning their very first World Series last night against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.

It was a match-up that started Houston Strong from the very beginning and never let up until its 5-1 conclusion three hours and 37 minutes later. A conclusion that itself ended with trophies and Astros shortstop Carlos Correa asking girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez to marry him on live TV – a fitting game for what baseball fans everywhere have to admit was a great Fall Classic.

A Fall Classic that also has been a strong play for Fox and saw a 18.8/31 metered market result for last night.

Up against some very strong history and the best of this Fall Classic so far, that’s down 25% from what Game 7 of the 2016 World Series scored. That game on November 2 last year saw the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians and ended their 108-year World Series drought. Of course last night had a drought ending of its own, with the Astros winning their first World Series in their 55-year history. If things had gone a little differently, the Dodgers would have clinched their first World Series win since 1988, alas.

Last night’s game ranks as the second highest rated baseball broadcast since the 2002 Game 7 between the San Francisco Giants and the Anaheim Angels. It is also the second best broadcast on TV in general since the Oscars back in February.

A 15-year ratings high for Fox in the early numbers, that historic Cubs Game 7 win of last year went on to deliver a 12.6/39 rating among adults 18-49 and a massive viewership of 40.045 million. The latter result is the best any baseball game has done since 1991.

Compared to the Game 6 of Halloween night when the Dodgers won and kept the City of Angels World Series sweet tooth fed, last night’s game rose by 25% in MM ratings. In the final numbers, that October 31 Game 6 snagged a 6.0/23 rating in the key demo and 22.29 million viewers.

Lastly, Wednesday to Wednesday, last night’s Game 7 jumped 70% against October 25’s Astros winning Game 2 in MM ratings. Steady with 2016’s Game 2, that Dodger Stadium played game of this year went on to pull a 4.2/17 rating and an audience of 15.48 million.

As for the rest of the Big 4’s primetime last night, Survivor was up at bat but CBS and NBC wisely chose to run mainly encores against Game 7. With Fox obviously the winner for the night, we’ll update with more World Series numbers and what was on ABC and the CW later.

In the meantime, a gracious exit from a team that did LA proud: