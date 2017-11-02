Erase the Houston Astros from the list of MLB teams that haven’t won a World Series. The American League champs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 7 tonight in an anticlactic end to an otherwise classic Fall Classic. The win at Dodger Stadium denies the Boys in Blue their first title since 1988.

The victory offers some solace to a city that was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in September.

The Astros beat their former NL rivals for the title. The franchise’s lone previous Series appearance was a four-game sweep by the Chicago White Sox in 2005, then as a member of the National League. They are the only team to win a pennant in both major leagues.

The Game 7 ratings will be as super for Fox, which has seen strong numbers throughout the World Series. For Tuesday night’s Game 6, which the Dodgers needed to win to reach tonight’s decider, Fox drew 22.2 million viewers and the sets of eyeballs peaked at 26.2 million as L.A. held off the Astros 3-1. It marked the second most-watched Game 6 since 2009.

Tonight’s deciding game was the Dodgers’ first World Series Game 7 since 1965, when Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax beat the Minnesota Twins 2-0. Coincidentally, that’s the year the Astros changed their name from the Colt .45s, which had been their moniker since the franchise was started in 1962.