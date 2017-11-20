EXCLUSIVE: Jack Heller’s Assemble Media has picked up film genre script Meat, by newcomer Logan Martin. The script, which landed at number one on the 2017 Bloodlist, follows a misanthropic man who notices bizarre changes in himself, his wife, and the animals inhabiting the territory around their homestead as they attempt to survive self-imposed isolation.

This is the first script from Martin, who, currently working at a movie theater in Flordia, was discovered by Jake Wagner and Scott Stoops of Good Fear Film + Management. The duo, who found the script on Script Shadow, tipped Heller to Martin early, which led to Martin’s decision to go with Assemble. Heller will produce the film.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Jack, he was one of the first people to read the script, and from our early conversations, I knew he would be a great partner to bring the movie to life – his passion for it is undeniable!” said Martin.

Meat marks the second film project under Assemble after the recently released S. Craig Zahler-directed Brawl In Cell Black 99 starring Vince Vaughn.

Said Heller: “Logan Martin is a true diamond in the rough – working with him to bring his unique voice to the screen is what making movies is all about”

In addition to Good Fear Film + Mgmt, Martin is repped by UTA.