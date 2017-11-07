EXCLUSIVE: Michael Sugar has named Ashley Zalta to be head of production at Sugar23, the production company he recently formed with a multi-year first-look deal with Anonymous Content. Zalta has been Sugar’s longtime production executive and collaborator at Anonymous Content.

“Ashley has been an extraordinary executive and producer for many years, and I’m profoundly excited that she will be joining Sugar23 as we begin the next chapter with our partners at Anonymous Content,” said Sugar.

Said Zalta: “I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Sugar23, which allows me to continue the strong working relationships that I’ve cultivated with Michael and with Anonymous Content over these last five years.”

As SVP Production at Anonymous Content, Zalta collaborated with Sugar on film and TV projects and she is co-executive producer on the two Netflix series: The OA and the upcoming Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. Zalta also is developing to produce Princeless, the Sony Pictures adaptation of the comic book that is being adapted by Stefani Robinson, as well as the Fox 2000 film Silver Wings, which Tommy Kail will direct and Victoria Strouse is scripting.

Zalta started her career at Fox, and Bain & Company.