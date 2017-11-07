Ashley Judd has been tapped to star in the faith-based film A Dog’s Way’s Home, which hails from Sony and has Dolphin Tale and Air Bud helmer Charles Martin Smith attached to direct. Edward James Olmos, Wes Studi, Alexandra Shipp, and Jonah Hauer-King will also co-star. It’s based on the bestselling book by W. Bruce Cameron who, along with his wife and A Dog’s Purpose co-writer Cathryn Michon, wrote the screenplay for this film.

In addition, production is said to have rescued two dogs to play the lead role of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human, Lucas, an aspiring med student and VA hospital volunteer. Bella touches the lives of many during her unwavering quest; from an orphaned mountain lion cub to a homeless veteran down on his luck, Bella brings joy and comfort to everyone she meets with her unique spirit and faith.

Gavin Polone is producing the pic with Lauren Abrahams and Maia Eyre overseeing the studio.

Most recently, Judd appeared on David Lynch’s Twin Peaks reboot for Showtime and is currently starring in the second season of the Epix series Berlin Station. She is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.