Ashley Hamilton (Iron Man 3, Rules Don’t Apply) is attached to direct and star in the horror film Gothic Harvest. It follows the aristocratic, wealthy France-born Boudine family, who move to New Orleans in the mid-1800s to make their way in America, only to have their beautiful youngest daughter cross paths with the fiancé of the legendary Queen of Louisiana Voodoo, Marie Laveau. Their interlude results in a baby, which causes the entire family to become the focus of Laveau’s most destructive curse. Chris Kobin penned the screenplay and is producing with partner Jeff Mullins as well as Harvey Lowry and Rachel Meyer.

UTA has signed Jason Kohn, who most recently directed and produced the documentary Love Means Zero featuring controversial tennis coach Nick Bolettieri. The docu, which premiered at TIFF, was released by Showtime. Manda Bala (Send a Bullet), Kohn’s directorial debut documentary on Brazil’s corruption and class warfare, won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. He continues to be repped by Lichter Grossman.

Comedy Dynamics has acquired a pair of films. The comedy Bruce follows irresponsible artist Charlie, who agrees to enter the corporate world to create more stability for his new family. He encounters the free-spirited and inappropriate Bruce, who takes Charlie under his wing and, through a series of drunken misadventures, graffiti and bizarre pep talks, reconnects him with his sense of humor and his love of the arts. The only problem is, Bruce doesn’t exist. Phebe Szatmari directed the pic from a script by written by Jessica Clark. It stars Christopher Bayon, Anthony Guerino, Erica Hernandez, Carolyn Mignini, and Steve Calleran Producers are Clark, Bayon, Szatmari, Ashley Cohen, Francis Cattani and Silvia Kiefer.

Comedy Dynamics also has picked up David A. Vargas and Javier Mayol’s Love and Hostages, a comedy about two strangers, Michael (Randall Core) and Ava (Natalie Stavola), who, after having a few too many drinks, have no recollection of each other or what happened the night before. With their location under police lockdown, they are trapped with each other. It’s written by Javier Mayol.