EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired Arranged Marriage, a spec script feature comedy by Modern Family exec producer Vali Chandrasekaran.

The premise is almost a reverse of The Big Sick. After decades of repeating the relationship mistakes she learned from her divorced parents, a white woman from small-town Pennsylvania enlists her Indian best-friend’s family to give her an arranged marriage.

The film will be produced by Alexa Faigen. She had been teamed as producer with Scott Stuber, before the latter became head of Netflix feature film initiative.

The scribe is repped by UTA and Management 360.