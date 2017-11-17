Facing the Latin Grammys on Univision, the Boston Celtics victory over the Golden State Warriors further up the dial, and a full slate on the rest of the Big 4 including the winter finale of the last season of Scandal, last night was never going to be easy for – and in the end, it took no ground but lost no traction in the ratings.

Week 11 of the controversy heavy and ratings challenged NFL season and week two back on NBC, the near mid-week franchise suffered even more struggles as the Pittsburgh Steelers decimated the Tennessee Titans 40-17. That came after several Titans players raised their fists in protest during the national anthem in the “Salute To Service” game and Rishard Matthews remained in the locker room, as the wide receiver often has this season. All of the Steelers stood during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner last night.

And the Steelers stood tall on the field afterwards too. With three touchdowns for the Pennsylvania team, including one with some help from his helmet, Antonio Brown brought razzle dazzle to the game as Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers clinched their fifth straight win and essentially took the reins of the AFC North division.

But, with last night’s game snagging a 9.4 in metered market results, the blowout was a ratings bust for the Comcast-owned net, the NFL Network and the league.

Last night’s early results are dead even with the November 9 season debut of TNF on NBC and the NFL Network.

That much-closer game saw the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 22-16 last week. The match-up went on to score a 4.0/16 rating among adults 18-49 and 13.10 million viewers for NBC in the final numbers. That’s a stumble of 11% from what was the TNF demo average on CBS earlier in the season.

Because of the shift in start weeks this year, it is a bit apples to avocados to compare last night’s game to the second week of TNF on NBC and the NFL Network in 2016. If you do the metered market math, last year’s Week 2 TNF on the home of Sunday Night Football was down 13% from last night’s gridiron battle. But here’s the thing, down 26% from the year before, that Steelers’ 28-7 thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts took place on November 24, 2016 AKA Thanksgiving – when plenty of Americans are at home, well fed and ready for football.

Still, to round that out, last year’s TNF Week 2 game ended up with around 21.0 million total viewers A figure far higher than last night’s game is likely to achieve even as NBC will clearly win the night.

If you were to go straight Week 11 to Week 11, then last night’s Steelers win on TNF was, like last week’s Seahawks win, saw a slight 1% uptick in metered market numbers from the November 17, 2016 game.

We’ll update with more TNF plus the Scandal winter finale, The Big Bang Theory, Arrow and the rest of what was on the Big 4 later. In the meantime, here’s one more stat: last night’s TNF peaked at with a 10.5/17 in MM results in the 9:30–10 PM ET slot.