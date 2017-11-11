A rep for writer-producer Gary Goddard, who Anthony Edwards has accused of molesting him when the actor was 14, issued a statement tonight in his client’s name: “As to the allegations that Mr. Edwards made in his post today, I can unequivocally deny them on Gary’s behalf,” Sam Singer wrote.
Here is the full statement:
I am responding on behalf of producer and writer Gary Goddard to allegations posted and made today by actor Anthony Edwards on the website Medium.
Gary first met Anthony more than 40 years ago. Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him. As to the allegations that Mr. Edwards made in his post today, I can unequivocally deny them on Gary’s behalf.
Gary played an important role in helping start Anthony’s acting career and acted as his personal manager. He has nothing but the greatest respect for Anthony as a person. Gary is saddened by the false allegations.
The post by Anthony, as well as many of the news stories today reference a legal claim made against Gary approximately four years ago regarding sexual harassment. The complaint was demonstrated to be fraudulent as it was completely fabricated, and ultimately withdrawn by the complainant and his attorneys.