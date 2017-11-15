Chris Addison’s untitled Anne Hathaway-Rebel Wilson MGM comedy will see a wide release on Aug. 10.

In the pic scripted by Jac Schaeffer, Hathaway and Wilson play two female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who compete to swindle a naive tech prodigy out of his fortune. Wilson and Roger Birnbaum are producing along with Cave 76 Productions and Camp Sugar Productions.

Also playing against the MGM comedy on that date is Warner Bros.’ The Meg, Universal’s Scarface, Open Road’s A.X.L. and Sony’s Barbie.