Right-wing U.S. commentator Ann Coulter spoke with BBC Radio 4 this morning about Donald Trump’s retweets of anti-Muslim videos from the far-right Britain First group and defended Trump’s rebuke to British Prime Minister Theresa May after May blasted POTUS over the videos.

May’s initial response to Trump’s retweets, which may have been sourced from Coulter’s own retweets, read, “Britain First seeks to divide communities through their use of hateful narratives which peddle lies sand stoke tensions. British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right, which is the antithesis of the values that this country represents: decency, tolerance and respect.”

To which, POTUS answered: “Theresa… don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

The exchange was debated in Parliament on Thursday morning. Ahead of that, Coulter spoke with BBC Radio 4 saying, “I think [Trump] is only giving as good as he gets. I think he’s been verbally attacked from the mother country for a lot longer than he’s been attacking Britain, including that petition to ban him. I have a tip for you, you need to spend a little time on Twitter and figure out that people that are retweeting videos are not researching the bios of the people who sent the video. The video is the video is the video, it’s not a fake video.”

On Wednesday evening, Coulter appeared on the UK’s Channel 4 News and was asked if she knew the videos in question “were effectively fake news?”

Her answer: “I did not know they have been proved to be fake? Have you done an investigation of the video of the Dutch boy being kicked by the Muslim? If it’s false, I’ll say that it’s false but [C4 News] hasn’t proved it’s false. If only you had a multi-million dollar news investigation bureau behind you, maybe you could find out. This idea that we won’t find out how many Muslims and immigrants are committing crimes…

“It certainly seems to be true, we’re in the middle of an avalanche of massive violence of Muslims, it’s worse to be blown up on the tube or shot up in a nightclub. It has the ring of truth, it’s not like it was a video of monkeys performing open heart surgery. This is how the internet works. We’re living in a world where the media, police chiefs and government lie to us about this epidemic of Muslim violence so you have to rely on other sources for this.”

Asked if it was sensible for the leader of the free world in what is the middle of the night UK time to attack a close personal ally, Coulter responded, “Yeah, after she attacked him, sure.”

Labour MP, Dr Rupa Huq, who appeared with Coulter on Channel 4 News Wednesday night, said Trump should not be allowed to visit the UK. “We shouldn’t roll out the red carpet or any carpet because if he comes, he’ll still be in Downing Street and will still be flying the flag. Trump is obnoxious and presence in this country is not harmonious with race relations.” In a reference to Saddam Hussein’s one-time spokesman, Huq added, “Ann Coulter is Comical Ali.”