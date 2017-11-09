Animal Planet has become the first Discovery-owned channel to be managed globally with Discovery UK boss Susanna Dinnage handed control of the network.

Dinnage, who is currently President of Discovery UK and Ireland as well as Chief Content Officer for Discovery Networks International, has been appointed Global President, Animal Planet.

Based in London, she will manage a global team based in the UK and the U.S as well as working with contributors from around the world.

The move means that Animal Planet General Manager Patrice Andrews, who previously oversaw the channel alongside Group President Rich Ross, will depart the business.

Dinnage will be in charge of developing and commissioning animal programming to build on the success of shows such as Pitbulls & Parolees and River Monsters as well as supercharging its digital and mobile opportunities.

She will report to Discovery Communications Chief Executive and President David Zaslav and Discovery Networks International Chief Executive and President Jean-Briac Perrette.

Dinnage said that she was excited to be leading an “inspiring and much-loved brand across the world”.

“The animal kingdom and natural world give us all such joy and, in times of uncertainty, there is no better antidote than to spend more time immersed in the wonders of the world around us,” she said Dinnage. “I look forward to bringing new talent and more adventure and reflecting the worldwide love of animals to every screen on Animal Planet.

Zaslav added: “As Discovery continues to strategically pivot and deliver our content to consumers across all screens and services, it is more important than ever that our brands are structured and managed in a way that best exploits their global potential.

“We are confident that this new global model, combined with Susanna’s expert leadership and the worldwide appeal of our animal content, will maximize Animal Planet’s power across linear channels and create new digital opportunities around the world.”