UPDATED, 5:45 PM: Angela Landsbury has come forward to clarify her controversial statement made yesterday in regards to sexual harassment during an interview with Radio Times magazine. Here is her new statement:

“There is no excuse whatsoever for men to harass women in an abusive sexual manner,” said Landsbury in a statement given to Deadline. “And, I am devastated that anyone should deem me capable of thinking otherwise. “Those who have known the quality of my work and the many public statements I have made over the course of my life, must know, that I am a strong supporter of Women’s Rights. “Lastly, I would like to add that I am troubled by how quickly and brutishly some have taken my comments out of context and attempted to blame my generation, my age, or my mindset, without having read the entirety of what I said.”

EARLIER: Angela Lansbury is weighing in on sexual harassment amid recent allegations made against multiple Hollywood and political figures. And her comments have sparked a strong reaction on Twitter.

In an interview with Radio Times, the 92-year-old actress said women “must sometimes take blame” in sexual harassment, arguing that making an effort to “look attractive” has “backfired”.

“There are two sides to this coin,” she said. “We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us – and this is where we are today.”

Lansbury was quick to add, however, that women should not have to risk sexual assault when they make themselves “look attractive” and argued there’s “no excuse”

for such behavior.

“Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped,” she said, adding “Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be! There’s no excuse for that.”

She also said sexually inappropriate behavior in the workplace “will have to stop now”, adding, “I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”

Reaction to her comments was swift. Here’s a sampling:

*sees Angela Lansbury is trending* "OH NO SHE BETTER NOT BE DEAD" "oh wait it's worse" https://t.co/zJJVhE2MUm — Olly Smith (@OllyWrites) November 28, 2017

Murder She Wrote would have been quite a different show if in each episode Angela Lansbury blamed the victim. — StanHengen (@StanHengen) November 28, 2017

Angela Lansbury is cancelled pic.twitter.com/U4Flbn8OWj — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) November 28, 2017

Angela Lansbury’s comments show an attitude that does real harm. But most of all I feel very sad for her and all the other women who have lived by these rules and placed blame at their own door and I think reactions should contain compassion and reflection on generational change. — Laura Waddell (@lauraewaddell) November 28, 2017

Sad to see Angela Lansbury being hounded for *expressing an opinion*. Seems all women are now expected to stick to the same script. — Joanna Williams (@jowilliams293) November 28, 2017