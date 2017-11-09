Andy Cohen will host and exec produce Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen through 2020, under a new three-year deal he’s signed with Bravo Media.

In addition to his work on the live late-night show, Cohen will continue as EP on the network’s Real Housewives franchise, and will host reunions and specials. The pact, which runs through 2020, also renews Bravo’s first-look development deal with Cohen’s production company, Most Talkative.

Announcing the deal, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment president Frances Berwick alluded to Cohen’s “cheeky charm, fascination and fandom.”

In its eighth year, Watch What Happens Live this year added With Andy Cohen to its name, and moved to a larger “clubhouse,” doubling the size of its live audience.

In August, Fox has ordered a second season of Love Connection, its dating show revival, with Cohen set to return as host. In addition to his hosting duty, Cohen will return for Seassn 2 as co-executive producer along with executive producer Mike Fleiss (The Bachelor).

And, in early October, CNN announced the very busy Cohen would join Anderson Cooper as co-host of the cable news network’s annual New Year’s Eve special.

The news is out! I'm co-hosting New Year's Eve on CNN with @andersoncooper and I could not be more excited! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 11, 2017

Cohen was replacing Kathy Griffin who got sacked from that show last May, after she got torched in the court of public opinion for her photo shoot with a fake severed head of Donald Trump.

About two weeks after CNN’s announcement, Kathy Griffin issued a YouTube video in which, among other things, she excoriated “former boss” Cohen, for whom she made My Life on the D-List at Bravo, calling him a “miserable boss” who wanted to “be” her, lives “to take down women,” and, she claimed, twice offered her cocaine when she was guesting on Watch.”

Cohen tweeted in response:

I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 28, 2017

