Greenwich Entertainment announced today that the Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn will join the newly formed indie distributor as Co-Managing Director. He joins Ed Arnetz and Edmondo Schwartz, who launched the New York-based company in September.

In his position, Bohn will work alongside Arentz to open Greenwich’s operations in Los Angeles. Bohn co-founded The Film Arcade in 2012 and oversaw the company’s releases including Mike Birbiglia’s Don’t Think Twice, Josh Mond’s James White, Lake Bell’s I Do…Until I Don’t as well as Jill Soloway’s Afternoon Delight. In addition, he set-up the Film Arcade’s home entertainment deals at Lionsgate, Pa, amount and Universal.

“We’re just thrilled to have Andy join us. He is a perfect fit and complement to our skills, relationships and overall approach as we build a distribution company to compete and thrive,” said Arentz. “Crucially, he shares our resourcefulness, commitment to transparent collaborations with filmmakers and licensors while allowing us to be much closer to key LA-based players.”

Prior to Greenwich, Arentz co-founded Music Box Films and served as Managing Director. Schwartz was the co-founder of Cohen Media Group. Greenwich launched with the goal of 6-8 high-quality, theatrical releases per year. Upcoming releases include Three Peaks, The Invisibles, and Matt Tyrnayer’s Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.