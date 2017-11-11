Andrew Kreisberg, co-creator/executive producer of the CW/Warner Bros TV DC series The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow, has been suspended from his duties by the studio today over allegations of sexual harassment, with WBTV launching an internal investigation.

“We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg,” Warner Bros. TV Group said in a statement Friday night. “We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.

Kreisberg has been one of the top lieutenants of Greg Berlanti, the boss of the CW/DC universe. He has been a key auspice on all DC series, with primary focus on serving as showrunner of The Flash.

“We were recently made aware of some deeply troubling allegations regarding one of our showrunners,” Berlanti Prods.’ principals Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said in a statement. “We have been encouraging and fully cooperating with the investigation into this by Warner Bros.

“There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our cast, crew, writers, producers and any staff,” they added. “We do not tolerate harassment and are committed to doing everything we can to make an environment that’s safe to work in and safe to speak up about if it isn’t.”

According to people familiar with the situation, several staffers on The Flash have complained about Kreisberg’s behavior.

On at least one occasion, Kreisberg interacted with a young female writer on The Flash early in the show’s run in a manner that was described as “inappropriate” and also “a hostile work environment,” according to a source close to the situation.

The woman in question had worked for Kreisberg in various capacities and people close to her described his behaviors to Deadline as ongoing and escalating over time.

In her role as a writer, the woman met with Kreisberg on a Friday and told him that she wanted to be let out of her contract early and leave the show. He asked her to wait and talk to other people who encouraged her to consider staying until the end of the season because there were only a couple of weeks left. She decided that that was not what she wanted because she felt uneasy and left within few days, sources said.

The writer did not site sexual harassment for abruptly leaving the show weeks before the end of the season but according to sources, the “toxic” environment on the WBTV series that she felt from Kreisberg made her want to leave immediately.

There are allegations from at least one other woman, a director who did episodes of Arrow and The Flash, who had complained of inappropriate behavior by Kreisberg.

An attorney for Kreisberg could not be reached for comment.