EXCLUSIVE: There’s another female filmmaker whose star is on the rise. Ana Lily Amirpour, the filmmaker whose feature debut A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night premiered at Sundance three years ago and was noted as Someone to Watch at the Independent Spirit Awards, has signed with CAA. Amirpour is a writer, director, and producer.

Her second film, The Bad Batch won the Special Jury Prize at the 2016 Venice Film Festival, and her short film True Love won Best International Short at the Milano International Film Festival Awards. The filmmaker is also repped by attorney Alan Wertheimer at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.