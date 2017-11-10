Amy Mastriona has joined Miramax as EVP Film Production, reporting to CEO Bill Block. She comes to Miramax from Paramount Pictures, where she was EVP Creative Advertising and Marketing.

Mastriona is joining the company as part of its new strategy. “Amy’s distinct skill set in creative advertising makes her a perfect selection to lead our decision making and development process,” Block said in a statement. “She understands the ever-changing audience base and will be instrumental in bringing Miramax’s production to a wide variety of global audiences. I couldn’t be happier to have Amy join the Miramax team and contribute in our mission to create high-quality content.”

Mastriona joined Paramount Pictures in 2009 as SVP Creative Sdvertising before being promoted to EVP in two years. In that role, she oversaw creative campaigns for more than 40 films including the Paranormal Activity, Mission: Impossible and Star Trek franchises, along with Transformers: Age of Extinction, Daddy’s Home, Thor, Selma and Arrival.

Before joining the studio, she was VP Creative Advertising at Screen Gems, having joined that company in 1999. While there, she worked on all marketing campaigns for the Screen Gems and TriStar slate, including Underworld and Resident Evil franchise hits. The exec began her career in film marketing at Fox Searchlight Pictures in 1998.