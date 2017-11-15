The deadline to submit Official Screen Credits forms to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 90th Academy Awards consideration is Friday, December 1.

For a feature film to be considered for the 2017 Awards, the film’s distributor or producer must upload via Dropbox a scanned, signed copy of the OSC form and legal billing (complete on-screen credits) or deliver a signed OSC form and the film’s legal billing to the Academy’s 8949 Wilshire Boulevard office.

The deadline for submission by either method is 5 p.m. PT on December 1. If a feature film is released in Los Angeles County in 2017 and the completed OSC form and billing are not delivered by the deadline, the film will be ineligible for Academy Awards in any year.

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, and the 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018.