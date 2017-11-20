The 2017 American Music Awards took place on Sunday night with Bruno Mars taking home the most trophies including Artist of the Year. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the ceremony which presented her mother, music legend Diana Ross with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Other winners of the evening included Lady Gaga for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Keith Urban for Favorite Country Album and Beyonce for Favorite Female R&B/Soul Artist.

Highlights of the evening included a performance by Ross that included a medley of her greatest hits I’m Coming Out,” “Take Me Higher,” “Ease On Down The Road,” “Best Years Of My Life” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” In addition, P!NK and Kelly Clarkson performed together for the first time with an emotional show opening singing “Everybody Hurts,” while Christina Aguilera took the stage to honor Whitney Houston and the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard with performances of “I Will Always Love You,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Have Nothing,” and “Run To You.”

Read the complete list of winners below.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Diana Ross

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

Niall Horan

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY

“Despacito” Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP ROCK

Lady Gaga

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Little Big Town

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Keith Urban “Ripcord”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m The One”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Linkin Park

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

FAVROITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Moana