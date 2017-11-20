The 2017 American Music Awards took place on Sunday night with Bruno Mars taking home the most trophies including Artist of the Year. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the ceremony which presented her mother, music legend Diana Ross with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Other winners of the evening included Lady Gaga for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Keith Urban for Favorite Country Album and Beyonce for Favorite Female R&B/Soul Artist.

Highlights of the evening included a performance by Ross that included a medley of her greatest hits I’m Coming Out,” “Take Me Higher,” “Ease On Down The Road,” “Best Years Of My Life” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” In addition, P!NK and Kelly Clarkson performed together for the first time with an emotional show opening singing “Everybody Hurts,” while Christina Aguilera took the stage to honor Whitney Houston and the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard with performances of “I Will Always Love You,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Have Nothing,” and “Run To You.”

Read the complete list of winners below.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Diana Ross

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
Niall Horan

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY
“Despacito” Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber

TOUR OF THE YEAR
Coldplay

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP ROCK
Lady Gaga

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Little Big Town

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Keith Urban “Ripcord”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m The One”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Linkin Park

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle

FAVROITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers

TOP SOUNDTRACK
Moana