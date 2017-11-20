The 2017 American Music Awards took place on Sunday night with Bruno Mars taking home the most trophies including Artist of the Year. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the ceremony which presented her mother, music legend Diana Ross with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Other winners of the evening included Lady Gaga for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Keith Urban for Favorite Country Album and Beyonce for Favorite Female R&B/Soul Artist.
Highlights of the evening included a performance by Ross that included a medley of her greatest hits I’m Coming Out,” “Take Me Higher,” “Ease On Down The Road,” “Best Years Of My Life” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” In addition, P!NK and Kelly Clarkson performed together for the first time with an emotional show opening singing “Everybody Hurts,” while Christina Aguilera took the stage to honor Whitney Houston and the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard with performances of “I Will Always Love You,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Have Nothing,” and “Run To You.”
Read the complete list of winners below.
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Diana Ross
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
Niall Horan
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY
“Despacito” Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Coldplay
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP ROCK
Lady Gaga
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Keith Urban
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Little Big Town
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Keith Urban “Ripcord”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m The One”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Linkin Park
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Shakira
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
FAVROITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
TOP SOUNDTRACK
Moana