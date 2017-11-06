ABC has set the premiere date for its revival of American Idol. As expected, the singing competition series will air on Sundays, premiering March 11, with the Oscars telecast the previous Sunday serving as a launching pad. With Ryan Seacrest as host and judge Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, the new iteration of Idol will air Sundays in the 8-10 PM EDT timeslot. Seacrest announced the date this morning on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Auditions began in August, covering 23 cities across the country for its next big superstar. Hopefuls also could submit audition videos online as well as select social media platforms, as well as a live stream platform.

American Idol is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin, along with co-executive producer, Megan Wolflick. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.