As execs prepared to face questions from Wall Street analysts about how their No. 1 movie circuit would cope with a combined Fox and Disney, AMC Entertainment reported third-quarter results that showed weakness that the company blamed on the “quantity and subject matter” of movies.

Revenue of $779.8 million represented a 51% gain from the year-earlier period, but net earnings of $30.4 million swung to a net loss of $42.7 million.

CEO Adam Aron said the results, which beat Wall Street estimates, were not surprising.

“We have been predicting weakness in the third quarter industry box office, due to the quantity and subject matter of the films that were scheduled to be released,” Aron said. “Not surprisingly, our foreshadow was accurate. In a high fixed-cost, low variable-cost business, this has led to lower EBITDA generation for AMC in the third quarter of 2017.”

Echoing sentiment from rival circuits, Aron said the company is bullish on the fourth-quarter slate, citing Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi as key titles. “When Hollywood and international movie makers offer appealing movies, Americans and Europeans will pour into our theatres in huge numbers and pay top-dollar to do so. In our view, the weakness of the summer box office is not indicative of a long-term trend, especially immediately after two and a half years of record box office performance and just before what we expect will be strong and robust consumer demand through year end. We are similarly confident and excited about the film slate that is coming in 2018 and again in 2019.”

Aron said the tally for fourth quarter “could be close” to record tertitory.

AMC has taken steps in the past three months to bolster the company’s prospects for the coming years, seeking to reduce leverage, improve liquidity and also refocusing capital allocation to high-return projects, including renovations of former Carmike theatres and key Odeon sites.

Aron and other execs are taking questions from Wall Street now. Check back for updates.