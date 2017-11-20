French mystery thriller Black Spot has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for exclusive SVOD rights outside Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourgh. The eight-episode series from Ego Productions is the first French TV show to be distributed globally by Amazon. Airing on France 2 locally, it’s sold internationally by Groupe AB.

Created by Mathieu Missoffe, Black Spot is set in a small isolated town in the middle of a gigantic forest — a green labyrinth of thousands of square meters with no cell reception. In this peculiar and unique place, there are unmapped areas, crimes, disappearances and other mysteries, as well as a homicide rate six times higher than the national average.

The city counts on its “sheriff,” Major Laurène Weiss, a strong local woman who speaks her mind and is strangely connected to nature. As she investigates a crime, she digs further and further into the forest to discover its secrets, and finds out more about her own abduction 20 years earlier.

Directed by Thierry Poiraud and Julien Despaux, Black Spot stars Suliane Brahim, Laurent Capellutto, Hubert Delattre and Samuel Jouy.

The first season was broadcast in France beginning in April this year. It will be released by Amazon next year in over 200 markets with English, German, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese dubs. Amazon has also taken non-exclusive rights in France and Switzerland.