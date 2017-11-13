After getting a taste of ad-supported television with this fall’s live streams of , complete with ad breaks, Amazon is reportedly taking a serious look at a more comprehensive “freemium” version of its Prime service.

According to a report in AdAge based on unnamed sources in entertainment and advertising, the company is talking with a range of potential content partners across the film and TV landscape about a companion to the subscription version of Prime. The move is part of an overall push into video as the company looks to keep pace with Netflix and continue its disruption of the traditional film and TV sector.

On the programming front, of course, Amazon is going through a profoundly rocky period marked by multiple sexual harassment allegations and other misconduct that prompted the departure of Amazon Studios chief Roy Price, which was followed by the exit of other top execs. While these issues, coupled with a washout at September’s Prime Time Emmys, where streaming rival Hulu took home the best drama trophy for The Handmaid’s Tale, leave Amazon in need of a creative turnaround, the company’s long-term strategic compass points straight at Hollywood.

A free, ad-supported version of Prime would be promoted alongside the existing version made available to Prime members, who gain access to originals like Transparent and The Man in the High Castle, along with library titles by paying $99 a year, which also entitles them to free shipping and other Amazon benefits. A free offering would enable Amazon to continue to hawk its line of Fire-branded connected-TV devices and Alexa voice-recognition products.

According to one of the execs interviewed by AdAge, Amazon is considering a scheme whereby content creators would get their own channels. Creators would share in ad revenue in exchange for providing a set amount of content per week. “Amazon is taking a smart approach,” an ad agency executive told the magazine. “The only way to strike these deals is to provide a revenue share and share data insights.”

Along with subscription video players like Amazon and premium cable outlets like HBO and Showtime, Amazon is also looking to fend off tech-side TV entrants like Apple and Facebook, both of which are moving aggresively into the space.

The stakes are not small for traditional TV networks, who rake in some $75 billion a year from advertising. Already sensing that they created a monster by taking large checks from SVOD services in exchange for their content, they are also locked in a struggle with MVPDs over the carriage of their networks in a world of cord-shaving and re-bundling. A new venue like a free version of Prime may well hold some appeal as networks look to stay relevant with younger, cord-averse viewers, but if Silicon Valley’s track record is any indication for the future, the promising potential of such arrangements could well turn into an existential threat.