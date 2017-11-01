EXCLUSIVE: Good Deed Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to Always at the Carlyle, Matthew Miele’s feature documentary about Manhattan’s 87-year-old landmark and a residency for many prominent New Yorkers. The film has the full blessing of the hotel. Writer-director Miele (Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf’s, Crazy About Tiffany’s) will see his film released theatrically by Good Deed in 2018.

Among those featured in the film are Woody Allen, George Clooney, Elaine Stritch, Anjelica Huston, Tommy Lee Jones, Vera Wang, Anthony Bourdain, Roger Federer, Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola, Jon Hamm, Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell, to name a few. Additionally, Carlyle staffers who are famous in their own right – from Dwight Owsley, one of the adored concierge for 36 years, to Tommy Rowles, the well-known Bemelmans bartender for more than 50 years – also have shared their experiences about the beloved property.

It took Miele three years to bring the film to market. “It was both a privilege and a passion of mine to be able to gain access to The Carlyle for the intangible draw that’s makes it so fascinating,” Miele said. “Despite the discretion that I’m proud to say remains intact, the walls might not have talked, but they definitely whispered.”

Added Scott Donley, CEOGood Deed Entertainment: “We immediately fell in love with Matthew’s film, which so vibrantly brings to life the history contained in the walls of The Carlyle and pays tribute to the experiences of the guests and staff alike, who make this hotel the timeless destination it is.”

The deal was negotiated by Good Deed Entertainment’s Kristin Harris, VP, Acquisitions and Distribution, in conjunction with Miele and Julie Candelaria at All About the 360, Inc.