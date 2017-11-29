Viewers of NBC’s The Voice on Monday got a 30-second first look at the revised version of Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, with Christopher Plummer subbed in for the excised Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty. Now Sony Pictures has turned around a new trailer for the film about the 1973 kidnapping of the billionaire oil man’s grandson — as reshoots with Plummer are ongoing.

It was just three weeks ago today (!) that Deadline broke the news that Spacey was being removed from the finished film amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Plummer was quickly signed, and reshoots of the key Spacey scenes were plotted by Scott, who with Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas decided to pay the cost of reshoots and keep the film on track for its December 22 release date — an awards-season sweet spot. Scott, who has told Deadline that when he reads a script, he can see visually exactly how he would shoot it, apparently has the same superpower in being able to see a way around every scene that featured Spacey as Getty. That included structuring the reshoots so that he could supply Sony-based TriStar the footage it needed to generate a fast new trailer.

This came after the film was pulled from the prestige AFI closing night slot. Some have cited the millions it would cost to tear up a finished film like this, but those reports didn’t seem to factor in the alternative: that the film would have gotten no promotional support, theaters didn’t want to play it, and it would have been collateral damage from the ongoing sex scandals that have brought down so many formerly powerful people. Instead, Scott and his backer decided to seize the opportunity to create their own new narrative for a film that the 80-year old helmer dropped everything to direct because he was so excited by the script and the ticking clock thriller narrative.

By now you probably know the plot of All the Money in the World, but here’s the logline just in case: When 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) is kidnapped, his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) makes a desperate attempt to persuade his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s adviser (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

Check out the trailer above — and a brand-new Christopher Plummer character poster below — and tell us what you think. Does this put the film back in the race? And you can watch the original trailer with Spacey here.