A severed, bloody, ear-shaped image — but no trace of Kevin Spacey. Two new posters for TriStar Pictures’ upcoming All the Money in the World substitute Christopher Plummer’s name where the now-disgraced Spacey’s would have been had he not been sacked from the film after those sexual harassment allegations. (See the full posters below.)

Hitting theaters nationwide on December 22, the movie follows the 1973 kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom.

As the loglines go: When Getty Sr. refuses to pay up, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s adviser (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

The ear poster will make sense to anyone who remembers the gruesome details of the kidnapping: The young Getty’s ear was severed and sent to his family as ransom demands turned violent.

In the poster, with the dark-humored tagline “Everyone wants a cut,” the ear is fashioned out of a hundred-dollar bill.

The second poster features a photo of Williams and Wahlberg in character, dodging photographers. In both, Williams, Wahlberg and Plummer are given prominent credit.

An earlier poster, when Spacey was still aboard, included his name and a large statue of his J. Paul Getty character.

All the Money in the World is directed by Ridley Scott, written by David Scarpa from the book by John Pearson and produced by Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Quentin Curtis, Chris Clark, Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam and Kevin J. Walsh.

Also starring are Romain Duris, Charlie Plummer and Timothy Hutton.

Take a look at the new posters: