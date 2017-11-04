Alec Baldwin won’t be tweeting for a while, taking at least a temporary break after getting heat from comments he made about sexual harassment settlements and being accused of “mansplaining” by Asia Argento.

Baldwin made his farewell in a string of six tweets (see them below), beginning by noting that “it is with some degree of sadness” that he will suspend posting “for a period” and “in the current climate.”

“It was never my intention, in my public statements, to ‘blame the victim’ in the many sexual assault cases that have emerged recently,” he wrote. “I simply posited that the settlement of such cases certainly delayed justice … My heart goes out to all such victims. My goal is to do better in all things related to gender equality. Au revoir.”

Baldwin’s decision follows an interview he gave to PBS yesterday (see it below) in which he conceded that people “in the business” knew that Harvey Weinstein was “highly intrusive in the process of making films,” was “a very bullying guy,” and that everyone “had heard the rumor that he raped Rose McGowan. You heard that over and over — we heard that for decades. And nothing was done.”

“Rose McGowan took a payment of $100,000 and settled her case with him,” Baldwin said. “And it was for Rose McGowan to prosecute that case.”

Referencing a recent New York Times article, Baldwin said, “When women take money and are silenced by that money, even though they took the money and were silenced because they were told, beyond the money, it was the right thing for them to do, keep quiet, don’t make too many waves, it is going to hurt your career, when they do it, nonetheless, does it set back the cause of change?”

Baldwin also addressed his recent press statement owning up to “bullying” women in the past.

“Well, I mean, bullying in terms of, if I have — you know, if I have an argument with my wife and I raise my voice, that’s bullying.

“It doesn’t — I mean, I’m not involved in any of the sexual harassment claims that are being made in the media now. But in the way that we treat women differently from men in any way, that’s — we’re learning. That’s something we’re learning we have to take a long look at and change.”

Asked whether he fears somebody from his own past coming forward, Baldwin said, “No. No, no, no, not at all.”

The interview didn’t go down well with Asia Argento, one of Weinstein’s many accusers. She tweeted that Baldwin was “either a complete moron or providing cover for your pals and saving your own rep. Maybe all three.”

Hey @AlecBaldwin you're either a complete moron or providing cover for your pals and saving your own rep. Maybe all three. https://t.co/sMERs2Y11y — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Then this:

Alec Baldwin mansplaining 'the cause' for women everywhere. That's a good caption for that video. https://t.co/aG7zSMn3T4 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Then Baldwin announced his break from Twitter.

1- it is w some degree of sadness that I will suspend posting on this a TWITTER account for a period of and in the current climate. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017

2- It was never my intention, in my public statements, to “blame the victim” in the many sexual assault cases that have emerged recently — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017

3- I simply posited that the settlement of such cases certainly delayed justice, though I am fully aware that those settlements were … — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017

4- entered into w the understanding that settlement is wise, intimidated into believing so. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017

5- my heart goes out to all such victims. My goal is to do better in all things related to gender equality.

Au revoir. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017

6- my Foundation acct, @ABFalecbaldwin , will continue to post re our work w the arts and environment. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017

Then Argento bid her own au revoir to Baldwin:

So @AlecBaldwin is taking a hiatus from Twitter to meditate about his words on @rosemcgowan & gender equality. We won't miss you bully boy. pic.twitter.com/btADYaWdVf — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Then these little post-scripts:

If you paint every man w the same brush, you’re gonna run out of paint or men.@AsiaArgento — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 4, 2017

I've been blocked on Twitter by Alec Baldwin. I wear this medal with pride. pic.twitter.com/U93KmBrUFw — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Here is Baldwin, in his own words: