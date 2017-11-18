Should he stay or should he go? Hollywood, never as monolithic as Fox News viewers believe, certainly has reached no consensus on Al Franken, the Saturday Night Live veteran turned Minnesota senator.

“Zero tolerance,” tweets Alyssa Milano, firmly in the he-needs-to-go camp. On the other side: “He made a mistake,” said Chelsea Handler, agreeing with a Franken-supporting Bill Maher on last night’s Real Time With Bill Maher. “He’s not a predator.”

With calls for Franken’s resignation coming from Republicans and some Democrats – including two candidates for governor of Franken’s state – the topic of Franken’s suitability for office has been a hot topic on cable news all day.

Now, at least two of Franken’s former SNL cohorts are wading in, both supporting their old colleague. Jane Curtain tells The New York Times today that she’s “upset about this atmosphere and good people being dragged into it.”

Curtain, one of the original Not Ready For Prime-Time Players, said the longtime SNL writer and featured player was a powerful ally of the show’s female writers and performers.

“If he did that,” Curtain said of Leeann Tweeden’s allegations, “that’s really stupid, but I have never seen him in a situation where he has been sexually aggressive with anybody.”

Also today, Curtain’s SNL castmate Laraine Newman retweeted two posts supporting Franken. Newman first retweeted a Washington Post column by Feminasty podcaster Kate Harding that begins, “I’m a feminist. I study rape culture. And I don’t want Al Franken to resign.” Laurie Zaks, the president of Mandeville TV and former executive producer of Castle, retweeted the same column.

Newman then retweeted a WaPo article about former female staffers of Franken who issued a statement in support of the senator that noted “He treated us with the utmost respect.”

Perspective | I'm a feminist. I study rape culture. And I don't want Al Franken to resign. https://t.co/y0Jgq1jUMo — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) November 18, 2017

Former Franken female staffers speak out: ‘He treated us with the utmost respect’ https://t.co/WCOaYCIDAx — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) November 18, 2017

Another former SNL cast member, Rob Schneider (who recently said he too had been sexually harassed by a director), is in Franken’s corner. “I’ve known @alfranken for over 27 years, I disagree with him on a lot of stuff, but he is not and has never been a sexual harasser.”

I've known @alfranken for over 27 years, I disagree with him on a lot of stuff, but he is not and has never been a sexual harasser. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 17, 2017

Actor Terry Crews, who has also gone public with a harassment accusation, insists Franken be “held accountable.”

Zero tolerance. If we don’t hold all accountable for horrible behavior — nothing changes. Sorry, @SenAlFranken you should not be in a position to represent the female constituents in your state. https://t.co/MrJi7QKCu1 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 16, 2017

And finally, Bette Midler tells Franken – and men in general – to “step outta the way and let women show you how to behave honorably!”