Al Franken’s accuser told The Ladies of The View on Friday that, as she was in the dressing room getting ready to appear on the show, she had received a note from the Minnesota senator, apologizing again for the rehearsal kiss and the photo that happened in 2006 when they were on a USO tour.

“He’d reached out, would like to talk to me personally,” radio host Leeann Tweeden said, adding, “I will,” when asked.

One day earlier, Tweeden charged the former Saturday Night Live writer/performer with “mashing” his face up to hers and sticking his tongue in her mouth when rehearsing a skit he’d written for their USO performance. She was aware of the kissing scene but said she agreed to the rehearsal kiss only reluctantly so he would stop badgering her about it.

KABC-AM

On the flight home, he posed in a photo with his hands hovering over her breasts as she was sleeping, which Tweeden produced on Thursday during a presser and on various TV programs.

On The View this morning, Tweeden said she accepted both his first, brief statement of apology issued Thursday morning when her accusations broke, as well as his second, much more lengthy statement of apology issued later in the day, which she had told CNN’s Jake Tapper she found to be much more sincere than the first.

“I wasn’t calling for his resignation, I wasn’t calling for his career to end,” Tweeden told Whoopi Goldberg and gang on The View. ” I didn’t want any of that. I just wanted to shine the light and stand on the shoulders of these other women to go, ‘This is not right, this is not what should be happening in our society.'”

After a commercial break, she read the note she’d received from Franken, who was elected to the Senate in 2008:

Dear Leann, I want to apology to you personally. I don’t know what was in my head when I took that picture, but it doesn’t matter. There is no excuse and I understand why you could feel violated by that photo. I rember that rehearsal differently, but what’s important is the impact it had on you..You felt violated by my actions and for that I apologize. I have tremendous respect for your work for the USO, and I am ashamed that my actions ruined that experience for you. I am so sorry. Sincerely, Al Franken

Here she is reading the apology: