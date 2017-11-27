EXCLUSIVE, updated with Terry Crews’ response: Adam Venit, formerly the head of WME’s Motion Picture Group, is back at his desk today after a 30-day suspension as the agency conducted an investigation into sexual harassment allegations leveled by actor Terry Crews. As part of a demotion, he’ll no longer carry his former title but will serve as an agent.

In the wake of assault allegations made against Harvey Weinstein and other males, Crews came forward and alleged that Venit groped him at a party. Crews discussed the incident in a TV interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, right after he exited WME as a client. In response to Venit’s return, Crews tweeted today: “Someone got a pass.”

Aside from being a longtime member of the Endeavor and WME braintrust, Venit reps clients including Adam Sandler, Sylvester Stallone, Emma Stone and Dustin Hoffman.