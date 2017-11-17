EXCLUSIVE: Adam McKay is re-teaming with his The Big Short composer Nicholas Britell on two projects. Britell will next score the untitled film McKay wrote and is directing about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, which stars Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Steve Carell. The film, chronicling Cheney’s rise to becoming the most powerful Veep in history, is currently shooting in Los Angeles for Annapurna and is slated for release in fall 2018. McKay and his Gary Sanchez partners Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick produce with Plan B producers Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Britell has also joined HBO’s Succession as the composer. The series was given a 10-episode series order off the McKay-directed drama pilot. It is being written/executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, and follows a fictional American global-media family that is not only rich and powerful but also powerfully dysfunctional. The series is shooting in New York for a 2018 debut, with McKay as exec producer.

Britell, Oscar nominated for Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture winner Moonlight, most recently scored the Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton-directed Battle of the Sexes, which stars Emma Stone and Carell.