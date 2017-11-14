The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Science and Technology Council is bringing NASA scientists to Hollywood. The Council will hold a panel called “Hidden Figures/Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel” with NASA, on Wednesday, November 29, at 7:30PM at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. On the panel will be the Hidden Figures filmmakers with NASA scientists and even Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler to discuss the past, present and future in space math, diversity and the movies.

Hopper Stone

Hidden Figures grossed $235.1M worldwide for Fox and became a sleeper hit for the studio when it was released last year. It also was nominated for three Oscars for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and for Octavia Spencer as Best Supporting Actress.

Moderated by former Deluxe/EFILM Executive Beverly J. Wood, Gabler will join Hidden Figures writer/director Theodore Melfi, film editor Peter Teschner, cinematographer Mandy Walker, NASA chief historian Dr. Bill Barry and NASA engineers Tracy Drain, Jennifer Trosper and Powtawche Valerino.