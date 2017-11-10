Abrams Artists Agency is bolstering its business verticals with three key hires, adding new agents Michael Brooks, Ryan Levee and Derek Blum to its Los Angeles office.

Blum joins the Agency’s Alternative and Digital Media departments, Levee is headed to the company’s Literary Department, and Brooks will integrate the Agency’s Personal Appearance services across all departments in Los Angeles and New York.

Blum will report to Agency SVP, Alec Shankman, who heads the Alternative Programming and Digital team, Levee to Vice Presidents/Co-Heads of Literary, Brad Rosenfeld and Paul Weitzman, and Brooks to Harry Abrams. The trio joins Abrams with various and past clients and the appointments take effect immediately.

Blum will focus on the representation of production companies, directors, and showrunners within the Alternative/Digital departments, while Levee will focus on the representation of studio and independent writers and directors in the film, television, and digital verticals as part of the LA-based lit team. Brooks has joined to head the Agency’s Personal Appearance division where he will be dealing with promoters and producers of special events and conventions for AAA’s clientele.

“All of us at AAA are thrilled to welcome Derek, Ryan, and Michael to the Agency fold. They each have unique skills and relationships within the industry that will continue our growth not only in their specific departments, but also across the entire spectrum of the Agency in Los Angeles and New York. Their hiring continues to define the Agency’s expansion in serving clients in their career development and trajectories,” stated Harry Abrams.

Brooks has over 15 years of experience as a personal appearance agent, booking clients throughout the speaker, conference, and convention circuits. He joins Abrams Artists Agency from AKA Talent.

Blum moves to Abrams from APA where he was an agent in the Alternative and Factual Programming Department representing showrunners, producers, production companies, and talent.

Levee also joins from APA where he was an agent in the Literary Department working with studio and independent directors in film, television, and digital.