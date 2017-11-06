Former NBCUniversal International Studios exec Guy Sheppard has been named head of Business Affairs, ABC Studios International.

Based in London, Sheppard will lead the business affairs and deal-making functions of ABC Studios International. Sheppard and team will negotiate and manage all business deals in connection with ABCSI’s development and production activities, including engaging above-the-line talent, negotiating co-production arrangements, oversee the licensing of ABCSI content across all platforms and provide strategic support for ABCSI’s business expansion. He’ll report to Howard Davine, executive vice president, Business Operations, ABC Studios.

Sheppard was previously senior vice president of Business, Commercial and Legal Affairs at NBCUniversal International Studios where he led the commercial affairs team serving all of NBCU’s International television production. He was also responsible for all litigation, corporate and M&A deals; oversaw NBCU’s international format exploitation; and managed a team based across London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Sydney and Vancouver.

“Guy is one of the most accomplished and well-respected executives in the business. We’re thrilled to have him join the ABCSI team and look forward to working with him to help ABCSI achieve its fullest ambitions,” said Davine.