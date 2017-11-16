Ahead of tonight’s winter finales, ABC has set midseason return dates for Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder, along with the premiere dates for Ricky Gervais’ new game show Child Support and the Season 3 return of Alec Baldwin-hosted Match Game.

The Shondaland TGIT block remains intact with the January 18 return of Grey’s Anatomy at 8 PM EST, followed by the final episodes of Scandal at 9 PM EST and How To Get Away With Murder at 10 PM EST.

Child Support, the new game show from Ricky Gervais and Banijay Studios North America, will premiere Friday, January 5 at 8 PM. It fills in the slot left by Once Upon A Time while the show is on hiatus. Hosted by Fred Savage, Child Support features adult contestants and interactions between Gervais and a group of 5 kids who say the most unpredictable things. Contestants are asked to answer 10 questions correctly to earn the top prize.

Match Game, produced by FremantleMedia North America, is back for Season 3 on Wednesday, January 3 at 10 PM EDT with Alec Baldwin returning as host. As it did last season, Match Game takes over Designated Survivor‘s slot while the drama is on hiatus.