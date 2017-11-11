EXCLUSIVE: ABC has made decisions on its remaining two new fall series, ordering three more episodes of dramedy Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and three additional scripts of comedy The Mayor. Both shows hail from ABC sibling ABC TV Studios,

Of ABC’s two other new fall series, ABC gave a 18-episode full-season order to breakout hit medical drama The Good Doctor and moved serialized drama Ten Days In the Valley from Sunday to Saturday and is not expected top produce more episodes beyond the original 13.

Kevin, from creators Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, is in a similar hopeful, light one-hour style as The Good Doctor but has had a harder time building an audience. Airing in ABC’s black hole of a Tuesday 10 PM time slot that has claimed a slew of casualties over the past couple of years, Kevin opened with a soft 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 (Live+same day). Its ratings had slipped the subsequent weeks until this past Tuesday when the show posted its first uptick (1.9 million viewers, up +7% vs. the previous week when it had faced the World Series, 0.7 in 18-49, up +0.1)

The Mayor has been a conundrum. It launched to strong reviews, backed by a big marketing campaign and featuring a charismatic young star in Brandon Micheal Hall. But it too has struggled to establish a foothold in the Tuesday 9:30 PM time slot, most recently drawing a 2.6 million viewers and a 0.7 in 18-49 (L+SD).

But as the only new ABC comedy series to launch this fall, the network is not ready to throw in the towel on The Mayor, which features a likable cast that also includes Lea Michele, Bernard David Jones, Marcel Spears and Yvette Nicole Brown. Word is that ABC may try an earlier time slot for the show, which may have broader appeal for the 9:30 PM slot it occupies.

Both Kevin and The Mayor come from ABC Studios (The Good Doctor is from Sony TV, which co-produces with ABCS), which also would explain the network’s patience with both series.

Created by Jeremy Bronson, The Mayor centers on young hip-hop artist Courtney Rose (Hall) who runs for a mayor as a publicity stunt but scores a surprise win.