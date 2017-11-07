ABC has put in development How May We Hate You, an ensemble workplace comedy from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendy Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-producer Justin Noble, the multi-camera hybrid How May We Hate You is based on the book and blog by Anna Drezen and Todd Dakotah Briscoe. It revolves around two inseparable guest-services associates at a high-end resort property and the co-workers and hotel guests that they’re stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day.

Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor executive produce alongside Trilling, whose TrillTV has a pod deal with Kapital. Noble co-executive produces.

A multi-camera comedy adaptation How May I Hate You was in development at CBS last season with the same executive producers and a different writer, Warren Lieberstein. The original studio, CBS TV Studios, is back for the new take.

At ABC, Kapital Entertainment also has put pilot commitments for comedy Neighbors of North Sycamore, from writer Ryan Raddatz, and DJ Nash’s dramedy A Million Little Things. The company is behind the sophomore ABC comedy American Housewife.

Noble is repped by ICM Partners. Drezen and Briscoe are repped by Paradigm.