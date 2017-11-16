ABC has put in development drama Flight 410 from The Last Ship writer-producer Jill Blankenship, American Crime executive producer Michael McDonald and ABC Studios.

ABC

Written and executive produced by Blankenship, Flight 410 is described as a character-driven conspiracy thriller. After a commercial flight vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean, a disgraced journalist whose wife was on the plane is driven to solve the mystery as he leads an unconventional group with other family members left behind.

McDonald executive produces via his ABC Studios-based Stearns Castle.

Blankenship has served as a writer on TNT’s The Last Ship since the first season, rising to supervising producer. This is her first network sale. Blankenship is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and WME.

This is the second missing plane drama in the works for next season more than three years after the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 over the South China Sea, which is yet to be solved.

NBC gave a put pilot commitment to Manifest, a high-concept mystery thriller from Jeff Rake and Robert Zemeckis, in which a plane disappears from radar and returns five years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea.