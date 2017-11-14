ABC has given a put pilot commitment to light drama The French Detective, based on James Patterson’s Luc Moncrief mysteries, from EuropaCorp TV Studios, with The Artist‘s Jean Dujardin attached to star and EuropaCorp founder and Taken creator Luc Besson set to direct in his TV directorial debut.

ABC

Written by Assassin’s Creed scribes Bill Collage and Adam Cooper, and Jonathan Collier (Bones), The French Detective is a light procedural drama that centers on Luc Moncrief, a Parisian detective who moves to New York and joins the NYPD in order to leave his previous life behind and start fresh. The sexy procedural follows Moncrief as he and his blue collar female partner solve New York’s most complex and inscrutable crimes, while Luc simultaneously tries to keep his dark past from catching up to him.

Dujardin will star as Moncrief in his first U.S television role.

Collage, Cooper, and Collier executive produce with Besson and James Patterson Entertainment’s James Patterson, Leopoldo Gout, and Bill Robinson.

Patterson’s Luc Moncrief mystery series, consists of three books, French Kiss, The Christmas Mystery and French Twist, all centering on Detective Luc Moncrief,

Dujardin is known for his critically praised role of George Valentin in the 2011 silent movie The Artist, which won five Oscars including best picture and lead actor for Dujardin. He also starred in The Wolf of Wall Street and The Monuments Men.

Collage and Cooper’s writing credits include Assassin’s Creed, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and Allegiant. Their adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize winning Devil in the Grove is set at Amazon Studios, with Anton Corbijn directing.

Collier is a consulting producer on the upcoming Netflix series The Good Cop and was co-showrunner of Bones. He has also worked on Monk, King of the Hill, and The Simpsons.

Besson created and executive produces NBC drama series Taken, a prequel to his hit movie franchise, which has been renewed for a second season. His numerous feature credits include Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, The Fifth Element and Lucy.

Dujardin is repped by CAA. Besson is repped by Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman. James Patterson Entertainment is repped by CAA. Cooper and Collage are repped by Syndicate Entertainment. Collier is repped by UTA.