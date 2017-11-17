ABC has given a script commitment to an untitled single-camera comedy from Life in Pieces duo Lesley Wake Webster and Jason Winer and his Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Century Fox TV, where Small Dog is based, is the studio.

Written by Wake Webster, the comedy is set in small-town Kentucky and centers on an overly idealistic young woman who experiences a delayed coming-of-age, guided by her freewheeling, larger-than-life father. It’s told in flashback as she testifies at her father’s parole board hearing. Wake Webster and Winer executive produce and Winer also will direct.

Wake Webster and Winer have worked together on CBS Life in Pieces since the first season, Wake Webster as a writer/co-executive producer and Winer as director/executive producer. Last year their comedy project for Fox, Type A, went to pilot starring Eva Longoria. Winer is repped by ICM Partners.

Wake Webster also is writing and executive producing single-camera comedy One Hit Wendy toplined by Julianne Hough, from It producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith’s KatzSmith and songwriter Diane Warren, which just received a put pilot commitment at Fox. She’s repped by WME.