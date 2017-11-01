The auspices behind last season’s ABC/Mark Gordon Company legal drama Conviction are reuniting for another project. ABC has given a put pilot commitment to an untitled cop drama from Conviction creator Liz Friedlander and the MGC.

ABC

Written and directed by Friedlander, the project is described as a character-driven procedural that follows the first female partnership in an elite division of the LAPD, where the two detectives use their particular set of skills to tackle the most high-profile cases as well as a system that doesn’t necessarily want them there.

Friedlander executive produces with the Mark Gordon Company’s Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper. Pepper and Jen Chambers will oversee the project for the studio.

Friedlander created, directed and executive produced Conviction for ABC and MGC. She also directed the Las Reinas pilot for MGC. Friedlander’s credits also include Jessica Jones, Stalker and The Following. She is repped by CAA and attorney Howard Abramson.

This is MGC’s second cop show at ABC for next season. The company also has a straight-to-series order for dramedy The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion. Additionally, the company is developing a single-camera Bollywood comedy with Quantico star Priyanka Chopra executive producing.