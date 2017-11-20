“Be a warrior!” says Oprah Winfrey’s Mrs. Which to Storm Reid’ Meg in the new trailer for Disney’s highly-anticipated adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time. The new look at the Ava DuVernay-directed fantasy pic includes tons of new footage that takes you into an adventurous and visually stunning world created by author Madeleine L’Engle.

The epic adventure based on the timeless classic takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.

As seen in the the new trailer, which premiere tonight during the American Music Awards, the movie also stars Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, André Holland, Rowan Blanchard, and Zach Galifianakis.