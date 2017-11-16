Until now, all’s been pretty quiet on the plot for A Quiet Place, but this intriguing new teaser trailer provides some high-volume clues. Directed by John Krasinski – he co-stars, for the first time, with wife Emily Blunt – the teaser for the horror picture depicts a family living in quiet solitude in the woods, key word being quiet. They use sign language, which we soon see is a choice, not a necessity.

“If they can’t hear you, they can’t hunt you,” reads the tagline, and something is definitely hunting this family.

In addition to Krasinski and Blunt, the Paramount Pictures film features Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds. Krasinski re-wrote the script from an earlier draft by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods. Paramount originally bought Beck and Woods’ spec before Krasinski boarded.

Paramount releases A Quiet Place on April 6, 2018.

Take a look at the trailer above. And try to keep quiet.