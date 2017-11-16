EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to A Bad Idea Gone Wrong, the heist comedy written and directed by Jason Headley that took the Grand Jury Prize for Best Ensemble Cast at SXSW this year. Freestyle, the digital distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has set a November 30 released date in 10-plus markets nationwide including Los Angeles. It hits VOD on December 1.

The pic follows two would-be thieves (Matt Jones and Will Rogers) who accidentally arm the alarm system and have to break out of the house they just broke into. The discovery of a house-sitter (Eleanore Pienta) brings double crosses, sexual tensions, and wild discoveries that make their escape more difficult. Sam Eidson, Jonny Mars, Jennymarie Jemison and John Merriman co-star.

Red Sanders and Derek Brown of Red Entertainment produced with Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams of Ten Acre Films.

Freestyle’s Rachel Koehler negotiated the deal with Kevin Iwashina of Preferred Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

Check out the trailer above.