Reports disclosing “on-again-off-again” merger talks between 21st Century Fox and the Walt Disney Co. have sent Fox shares soaring in afternoon trading.

Fox’s stock is up more than 7% on the reports from CNBC and The Wall Street Journal, which cite unidentified insiders and describe negotiations not currently being held. The talks have happened over several weeks, with the motivation being the increasing scale occurring across the content and distribution landscape. Senior management at Fox has come to believe that a broader portfolio is not viable unless it is offered at greater scale. The merger scenario would see Fox selling most of its media assets to Disney, preserving a more focused company built on news and sports.

Fox declined to comment on the reports. Disney reps could not immediately be reached.

